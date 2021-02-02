Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 56,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 57,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $161.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

