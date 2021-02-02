Analysts Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01).

MRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marker Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

