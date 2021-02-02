Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post sales of $255.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.70 million and the lowest is $253.94 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $246.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $883.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $882.54 million to $886.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.