Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $91.55. 69,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,532. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

