Analysts Offer Predictions for Landstar System, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

LSTR opened at $140.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.24. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

