Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Price Target at GBX 1,226.40

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,226.40 ($16.02).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,439 ($18.80) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,477 ($19.30). The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,412.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,213.56.

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

