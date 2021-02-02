Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Target Price at $3.46

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

