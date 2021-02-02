Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $9.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $10.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $262.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.29 and a 200-day moving average of $267.56. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,099 shares of company stock worth $382,776,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

