Analysts Set Expectations for Natera, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Natera in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $111.55 on Monday. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

