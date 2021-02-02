Analysts Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

PDCE opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

In other news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after buying an additional 1,814,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,126,245 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 216,499 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 46,570 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

