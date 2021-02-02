Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $58.40

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after buying an additional 201,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,693,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GKOS opened at $89.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

