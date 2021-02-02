Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target at $75.71

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $86.75 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

