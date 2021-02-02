Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $50.40

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 86.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after purchasing an additional 859,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after acquiring an additional 783,772 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2,330.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 663,519 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after acquiring an additional 615,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,575,000 after purchasing an additional 509,493 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

