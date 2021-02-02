Analysts Set XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Target Price at $44.80

Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

XP stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. XP has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.30.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that XP will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XP by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,808,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XP by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after buying an additional 1,320,145 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in XP by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after buying an additional 274,920 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in XP by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in XP by 5,363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 504,700 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

