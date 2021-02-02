Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Invesco (IVZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) recently:

1/28/2021 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Invesco Ltd alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.