Analyzing BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) & TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BM Technologies alerts:

35.7% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of TriState Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of TriState Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BM Technologies and TriState Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TriState Capital 0 2 1 1 2.75

TriState Capital has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given TriState Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than BM Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and TriState Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A 4.56% 0.22% TriState Capital 16.39% 9.39% 0.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BM Technologies and TriState Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A $2.36 million N/A N/A TriState Capital $315.23 million 1.80 $60.19 million $1.92 9.91

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriState Capital has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriState Capital beats BM Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BankMobile provides personal and commercial banking services through an online platform. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. BankMobile operates as a subsidiary of Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania).

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.