Analyzing United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) & Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for United American Healthcare and Cantel Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Cantel Medical 1 2 1 0 2.00

Cantel Medical has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.95%. Given Cantel Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cantel Medical is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

United American Healthcare has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and Cantel Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Cantel Medical 3.38% 11.19% 4.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United American Healthcare and Cantel Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cantel Medical $1.02 billion 3.27 $13.71 million $1.65 47.59

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats United American Healthcare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Life Sciences segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratories, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers, as well as microbiological testing services. The company's Dental segment offers hand and powered dental instruments, instrument reprocessing and sterility assurance products, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under various third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

