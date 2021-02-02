Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

ATRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In other news, CFO Fred M. Powell acquired 16,400 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $68,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 445.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $723.36 million, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.