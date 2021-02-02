Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

