Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.60.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of APLS stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $132,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,719,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,454,751.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after purchasing an additional 710,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after buying an additional 180,917 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 238,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.