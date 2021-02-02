Apollo Global Management (APO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:APO opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -56.71, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

