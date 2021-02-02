Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 39,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

