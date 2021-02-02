Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,454 ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $164.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $169.91.

