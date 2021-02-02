Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,033 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 15,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 68,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

