Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after buying an additional 616,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after buying an additional 390,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after buying an additional 264,958 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 701,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.