Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

