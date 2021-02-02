Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.