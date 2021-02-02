Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $7,677,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $184.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average is $162.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

