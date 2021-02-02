Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.74.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,958 shares of company stock valued at $98,873,269. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

