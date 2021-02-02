Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Roth Capital

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

