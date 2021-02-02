Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 153,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 636,675 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

APVO opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 7.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

