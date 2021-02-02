Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) Hits New 52-Week High at $610.00

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 608 ($7.94), with a volume of 70614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.71).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 457.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of £343.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31.

About Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

