Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.74.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.23. 39,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

