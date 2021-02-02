Aragon (ANT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.46 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Aragon has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00011717 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $164.97 million and $28.46 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00067294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00846684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.06 or 0.04825137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.