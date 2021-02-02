ARAW Trading Down 88.6% This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 88.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 88.6% against the dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $28,473.82 and approximately $48.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00824289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.01 or 0.04632251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00036009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014993 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

