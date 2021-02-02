ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.39. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 2,846,078 shares traded.

ARX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.77.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.26.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -20.31%.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

