Archer DAO Governance Token Trading Up 65.6% Over Last Week (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00007622 BTC on popular exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,253,717 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io.

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars.

