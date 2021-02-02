Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Down 25.9% in January

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ARDC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 85,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,190. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,244 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 543,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 153.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 978,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares during the period.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

