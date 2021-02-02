Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.2% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

