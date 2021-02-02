Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

