Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $56,927.13 and $20.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,700.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.59 or 0.04276139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00401817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.78 or 0.01201065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.70 or 0.00506149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00417027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00258536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.