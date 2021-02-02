Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 232,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $151.88 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

