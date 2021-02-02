Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in CME Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Shares of CME stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.07 and a 200 day moving average of $172.68. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

