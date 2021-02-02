Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $4,451,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,675 shares of company stock worth $13,350,016. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.29.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.06.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

