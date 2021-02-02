Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,665 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $96,645,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $69,483,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FedEx by 92.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,139,000 after buying an additional 223,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $239.24 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

