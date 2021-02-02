Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 13,703 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. 7,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

