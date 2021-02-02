Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 792,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,083,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

