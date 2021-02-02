Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $139.45. 360,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

