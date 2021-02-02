Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 312,431 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,287 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 312,431 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $130,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average of $214.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

