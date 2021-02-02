Arweave Market Capitalization Hits $192.90 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $192.90 million and $9.47 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.78 or 0.00016544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00825109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.94 or 0.04877400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014671 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

